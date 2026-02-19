Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline launches twilight check-in luggage service

Wizz Air have launched a special service for its Luton passengers
Wizz Air have launched a special service for its Luton passengers (PA)
  • Wizz Air has launched a new twilight checked-in luggage bag drop service for passengers flying from London Luton Airport.
  • The service, which began on Monday, 16 February, allows passengers to drop off their bags between 9pm and 2am daily.
  • It is available for those with flights departing at 9am or earlier the following morning, aiming to simplify early travel.
  • Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport, said this is part of an ongoing investment in passenger facilities.
  • Wizz Air follows easyJet and Jet2 in offering a similar twilight bag drop service, with all three airlines operating from Luton.
