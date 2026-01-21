Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Over 250 million bracing for winter storm that ‘could rival major hurricane’

Wednesday’s forecast has the storm stretching from New Mexico to New England, threatening at least 250 million people
Wednesday’s forecast has the storm stretching from New Mexico to New England, threatening at least 250 million people (AP)
  • A severe winter storm, with potential damage rivaling a major hurricane, is forecast to pummel the eastern two-thirds of the United States later this week.
  • The storm is expected to affect at least 250 million people from New Mexico to New England, bringing subzero temperatures, heavy snow, and ice capable of toppling power lines.
  • Meteorologists warn that the frigid conditions are likely to persist through January and into early February, leading to prolonged periods of intense cold.
  • The extreme weather is attributed to a stretched polar vortex, influenced by warming Arctic waters, low sea ice, and cold continental land, with its origins linked to climate change.
  • Temperatures in the North and Midwest could plummet to as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 degrees Celsius), with one meteorologist warning, “I think people are underestimating just how bad it’s going to be.”
