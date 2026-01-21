Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major, widespread winter storm is set to hit the United States this weekend, slamming a 2,000-mile stretch with heavy snow and dangerously icy conditions that could impact over 150 million people.

Forecasters say hazardous winter weather conditions and frigid temperatures will affect more than two dozen states from Texas through the Carolinas and as far north as Massachusetts. Millions of Americans were under advisories and warnings as of Wednesday.

Some areas may receive anywhere from three inches to a foot of snow, while others will be slapped with paralyzing ice accumulations. The sheer amount of snow and ice could cut electricity and heat and disrupt travel well into next week.

The storm is set to start taking shape Friday in the Rockies and Plains before moving south into Texas and up into the Northeast, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham told The Independent.

“This may end up being the largest winter storm of the season,” Buckingham said. “This will undoubtedly rank up there in terms of highest impact storms this season.”

open image in gallery AccuWeather forecasts the storm will span from the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains to Texas and Massachusetts ( AccuWeather map )

It’s possible that roads may become impassable and snow days are probable for children from Texas to the Mississippi Valley, according to AccuWeather. The Southeast could see anywhere from six to 12 inches of snow or more.

The deep freeze in a number of states could also take out trees, power lines and burst pipes. With below-freezing temperatures set to last through much of next week, removing the ice and fixing power outages may take time, and forecasters urge people to take precautions and prepare ahead of time.

Here’s what each region across the U.S. can expect.

The Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and the South

Snow and ice are forecast in a stretch from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains, building a corridor of icy conditions before heading south toward Texas.

“This is a moisture-packed storm that’s going to be colliding with arctic air that’s off to the north of it,” Buckingham said. “As that occurs, a wide swath of snow and ice are expected to sweep across the central U.S., the Plains, into the Mississippi River Valley and into portions of the south and mid-south during the day Saturday.”

Accumulating snow will hit drought-affected states, including Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, while lesser snow may be seen in Utah and Arizona.

Cities including Denver, Wichita, Oklahoma City and Tulsa will likely see snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday.

open image in gallery Severe winter weather, including heavy snow and ice, could take out trees and power lines across the U.S. this weekend, forecasters warn ( AP )

“That will be a corridor of those icy conditions that we will be monitoring very closely as that develops,” Buckingham said.

Heading into Saturday, the storm is expected to worsen, bringing heavy snow and ice along the Interstate 40 corridor, from New Mexico to the Carolinas. Parts of Texas are expected to see between three to six inches of snow.

A threatening ice storm may also impact residents from Texas all the way to the Carolinas.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be bone-chilling, with forecasts showing temperatures will be blow 32 degrees Fahrenheit for 48 to 60 consecutive hours in Dallas, Texas.

The Southeast

Snow and ice are expected to extend into the Southeast portion of the country on Saturday, hitting parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama.

“Pointing north of those locations, where it falls is all snow,” Buckingham said.

“It will be a prolific snowmaker for many areas that are used to dealing with snow, but snow of this magnitude, many of these areas don’t quite have the same resources as areas farther North,” he added.

Areas along Interstate 44 from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to just south of St. Louis, Missouri, may see some of the heaviest snow, according to Buckingham.

open image in gallery Temperatures are expected to be frigid across the nation, including in Texas where it will be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for 48 to 60 consecutive hours ( AP )

“That corridor of heaviest snow is supposed to be right just north of that transition line where that icy mix and the pure snow line kind of reside,” Buckingham said.

As the storm moves up the coast Saturday, places like Atlanta, the southern Appalachians and the Blue Ridge Mountains may see significant ice storms.

“Then you work your way into the Carolinas,” Buckingham said. “Northeast and Central South Carolina, a place like Charlotte or even Raleigh, for the latter half of the weekend, will be dealing with potentially significant icing concerns.”

Further north, in areas where the air is colder, like the Ohio River Valley, the central Appalachians, the Virginias, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, can expect to see “snow expand and increase in intensity,” Saturday going into Sunday, Buckingham said.

The storm will likely all snow from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast.

“I think there could very well be a solid swath of 12 plus inches of snow that occur from the storm system,” Buckingham said.

Northeast

As the snow piles up across much of the country, the storm will head northeast into Sunday.

The corridor of snow is expected to advance northward up the Interstate 95 corridor, potentially bringing snow to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

open image in gallery The storm is expected to move northeast Sunday, hitting cities including New York ( Reuters )

“Places like New York City, a majority of Pennsylvania and southern New England are expected to see those conditions rapidly deteriorate as snow falls in those areas,” Buckingham said.

Forecasters remain uncertain when exactly the storm will ease up.

“Sunday night into Monday, there are still some question marks as to what the final act of this storm will be as it exits off the Atlantic Coast,” Buckingham said, noting some areas in the northeast may even see snow into Monday.