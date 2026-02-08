Winter Olympics protestors slammed by Italian PM after violent clashes
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni branded anti-Olympics protesters as “enemies of Italy” following violent clashes and sabotage attacks on the national rail network.
- The incidents occurred on the inaugural full day of competition for the Winter Games, which Milan is co-hosting with Cortina d'Ampezzo.
- In Milan, approximately 100 protesters broke away from a larger demonstration, throwing firecrackers, smoke bombs, and bottles at police, leading to six arrests and the deployment of water cannons.
- Concurrently, saboteurs damaged rail infrastructure near Bologna, causing significant delays of up to two-and-a-half hours for various train services.
- Ms Meloni condemned the actions, expressing solidarity with the police and the city of Milan, while Italian police recently received enhanced arrest powers after previous protests.
