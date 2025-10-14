Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning to millions over latest computer update

Support for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system ends on 14 October, 2025
Support for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system ends on 14 October, 2025 (Getty/iStock)
  • Microsoft will end support for its Windows 10 operating system on 14 October, leaving millions of users vulnerable to cyber attacks.
  • After this date, Windows 10 PCs will no longer receive security and feature updates, increasing the risk of malware and viruses.
  • An estimated five million computer users in the UK still run Windows 10, with a quarter intending to continue using it despite the risks.
  • Users are advised to upgrade to Windows 11, which is free if their computer meets the minimum hardware requirements.
  • For devices unable to upgrade, users can enrol in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme, which provides critical security updates until 13 October next year.
