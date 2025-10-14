Warning to millions over latest computer update
- Microsoft will end support for its Windows 10 operating system on 14 October, leaving millions of users vulnerable to cyber attacks.
- After this date, Windows 10 PCs will no longer receive security and feature updates, increasing the risk of malware and viruses.
- An estimated five million computer users in the UK still run Windows 10, with a quarter intending to continue using it despite the risks.
- Users are advised to upgrade to Windows 11, which is free if their computer meets the minimum hardware requirements.
- For devices unable to upgrade, users can enrol in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme, which provides critical security updates until 13 October next year.