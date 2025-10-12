Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bar shooting leaves four dead and multiple people injured

The shooting unfolded around 1am on Sunday at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island
The shooting unfolded around 1am on Sunday at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Four people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
  • The incident occurred around 1am on Sunday, with hundreds of people present at the time.
  • Emergency crews found four individuals deceased at the scene, and several critically injured victims were taken to local hospitals.
  • The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 'person of interest' and has appealed for public assistance with information.
  • Representative Nancy Mace, whose district covers St. Helena Island, expressed her condolences and urged anyone with details to contact law enforcement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in