Whole Foods expands partnership with Too Good To Go at all US locations
- Whole Foods Market is expanding its partnership with the food waste app Too Good To Go across all 530-plus U.S. stores.
- Beginning Wednesday, the program enables shoppers to buy “Surprise Bags” of groceries nearing their sell-by date for approximately one-third of their retail value.
- Seven new categories of “Surprise Bags” are being introduced, including produce, meat, seafood and various grocery items, priced between $6.99 and $9.99.
- This initiative aims to significantly reduce food waste while providing consumers with an affordable way to purchase groceries.
- Customers can reserve, pay for and collect their chosen bags via the Too Good To Go app, with the exact contents varying daily and remaining a surprise until pickup.