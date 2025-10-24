White House adds Democratic administration scandals to revised timeline
- The White House revised its official “Major Events Timeline” to feature scandals from past Democratic administrations.
- This update coincides with the demolition of the historic East Wing for the president's controversial $300 million ballroom project.
- The timeline targeted figures such as Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama with entries detailing various controversies.
- Examples include the Monica Lewinsky affair, Barack Obama's meeting with a Muslim Brotherhood member and the “Cocaine Discovery” incident linked to Hunter Biden.
- The revised timeline largely bypassed events from the first Trump administration, and both the timeline and the ballroom project have drawn mixed public reactions.