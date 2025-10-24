Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House adds Democratic administration scandals to revised timeline

Trump just responded to criticism of White House demolition and people aren't happy
  • The White House revised its official “Major Events Timeline” to feature scandals from past Democratic administrations.
  • This update coincides with the demolition of the historic East Wing for the president's controversial $300 million ballroom project.
  • The timeline targeted figures such as Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama with entries detailing various controversies.
  • Examples include the Monica Lewinsky affair, Barack Obama's meeting with a Muslim Brotherhood member and the “Cocaine Discovery” incident linked to Hunter Biden.
  • The revised timeline largely bypassed events from the first Trump administration, and both the timeline and the ballroom project have drawn mixed public reactions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in