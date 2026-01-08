WhatsApp makes major change to group chats as new update rolls out
- WhatsApp is rolling out three new features aimed at simplifying its messaging app, particularly for group chats.
- The primary update, Member Tags, allows users to add contextual labels to their names within groups, such as 'Anna's Dad' or 'Goalkeeper'.
- This change reflects WhatsApp's shift towards supporting larger communities with shared interests, beyond just friends and family.
- Additional new features include text stickers, which enable users to turn any typed word into a sticker, and event reminders for group activities.
- WhatsApp has not provided a timeline for the launch of these updates, which come as the company faces increased scrutiny over its security practices.