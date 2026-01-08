Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

WhatsApp makes major change to group chats as new update rolls out

Member Tags allows users to add labels to their names within groups
Member Tags allows users to add labels to their names within groups (AFP via Getty Images)
  • WhatsApp is rolling out three new features aimed at simplifying its messaging app, particularly for group chats.
  • The primary update, Member Tags, allows users to add contextual labels to their names within groups, such as 'Anna's Dad' or 'Goalkeeper'.
  • This change reflects WhatsApp's shift towards supporting larger communities with shared interests, beyond just friends and family.
  • Additional new features include text stickers, which enable users to turn any typed word into a sticker, and event reminders for group activities.
  • WhatsApp has not provided a timeline for the launch of these updates, which come as the company faces increased scrutiny over its security practices.
