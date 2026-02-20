What is Iftar during Ramadan and why does the time change every night?
- Iftar, the evening meal marking the daily fast's conclusion during Ramadan, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide.
- As the primary meal for those observing the fast, it is consumed at sunset, known as Maghrib. Its precise timing shifts daily throughout the holy month, adapting to changing daylight hours, a phenomenon particularly evident in countries like the UK.
- Beyond its crucial role for health and nutrition, Iftar carries immense spiritual weight. It is believed to be a time when Allah (SWT) extends special mercy and love to those who have fasted, with particular blessings for individuals who provide food for others.
- A deeply rooted tradition, or Sunnah, encourages Muslims to break their fast with dates before their main meal.
- This practice emulates the Prophet (PBUH), who enjoyed and advocated dates, typically using fresh ones, then dried, or water if neither was available.
