Several injured in shopping mall shooting

US: 3 Injured in Black Friday Shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall 5
  • Three people were shot at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, California, on Black Friday.
  • The victims were located inside the mall and transported to a local hospital; their conditions remain unknown.
  • Police received reports of the shooting around 5:40 p.m. PST and have described it as an isolated incident, not an active shooter situation.
  • The mall has been evacuated, and authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public, advising people to avoid the area.
  • San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan expressed his concern for the victims and stated that officers are working to identify and apprehend the person responsible.
