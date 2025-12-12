Streeting issues stark NHS warning about pre-Christmas doctors’ strike
- Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, expressed "genuine fear" for the NHS and patient safety if resident doctors proceed with their pre-Christmas strike, citing surging flu cases.
- The five-day strike by resident doctors, organised by the British Medical Association (BMA), is scheduled from 17 to 22 December, following accusations of insufficient progress on pay and jobs.
- Despite a 55 per cent weekly jump in flu cases, BMA chief Dr Tom Dolphin insisted patients would remain safe, stating senior doctors would cover absent resident doctors.
- NHS officials, including Daniel Elkeles of NHS Providers, warned that the "tidal wave of flu" combined with the strike would make it challenging to care for patients and deliver planned care.
- Mr Streeting offered a deal including 4,000 new specialty training places and reimbursed fees, which the BMA agreed to put to members, though a deputy chair expressed doubt about its acceptance.