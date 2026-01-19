Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why weight-loss jabs could push up the price of meat

Weight loss jabs could see the price of protein increase
Weight loss jabs could see the price of protein increase (AFP/Getty)
  • A food pricing expert predicts meat prices could increase by up to 20 per cent, partly driven by heightened demand for protein from consumers using weight-loss jabs.
  • Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Keychain, states that individuals on GLP-1 medications are seeking nutrient-dense protein sources such as beef, lamb, chicken, and pork.
  • Other factors contributing to the rising cost of meat include global insecurity, energy prices, crop diseases, and adverse weather conditions.
  • Figures from Worldpanel analysts show that inflation on fresh meat stood at 14.5 per cent for the four-week period ending 2 December.
  • Hanrahan advises consumers to be flexible when shopping for food, suggesting they buy items on offer rather than adhering to rigid lists, as high food prices may represent a “new normal”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in