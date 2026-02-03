Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snow and flood warnings issued to parts of UK

A snow warning has been issued for parts of Scotland (Paul Campbell/PA)
A snow warning has been issued for parts of Scotland (Paul Campbell/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for significant snowfall across large parts of Scotland, effective from Tuesday midnight until Wednesday afternoon.
  • The primary snow warning covers areas from Stirling northwards, including Perth, Aviemore, Inverness, Fife, the Highlands, and extends to the Orkney Islands.
  • A separate snow alert is in place for the Shetland Islands from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening, with western and north-western regions unaffected.
  • The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood warning for the Churchill Barriers area of the Orkney Islands and cautioned about possible localised flooding in parts of Tayside and Angus.
  • Widespread travel disruption is anticipated, with ferry operator CalMac issuing warnings for potential cancellations and ScotRail advising passengers to check their journeys due to expected snow.
