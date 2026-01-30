Met Office issues new severe UK weather warnings
- The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for rain across Devon and Cornwall, following flooding caused by Storm Chandra earlier in the week.
- A yellow warning is in place from midday on 2 February until 9am the following day, with another alert from Friday until 6am on Saturday.
- Forecasters warn of a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, and deep floodwater posing a danger to life.
- Met Office Chief Forecaster Rebekah Hicks noted that while expected rainfall totals are not comparable to Storm Chandra, 25mm daily could still cause disruption and further flooding.
- The RNLI has issued a warning for people near the coast in Devon and Cornwall due to potential 15ft waves with a long swell period, which could surge unexpectedly and sweep people into the sea.
