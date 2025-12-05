Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK braces for freezing, wet and windy weekend as heavy rain looms

  • The UK is bracing for a freezing, wet and windy weekend, with nine hours of heavy rain anticipated.
  • A yellow weather warning for freezing fog was issued by the Met Office for southeast England on Thursday night, leading to poor visibility and potential ice.
  • Friday will bring widespread rain and strong gusty winds, with up to 50mm of rainfall expected in northern areas and eastern Scotland, alongside coastal gales exceeding 50mph.
  • The Met Office warns that this unsettled weather is likely to cause significant travel disruption and localised flooding, particularly in western areas already saturated from previous rainfall.
  • Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert advised commuters to allow extra travel time on Friday due to the expected conditions, with further rain bands forecast for Sunday.
