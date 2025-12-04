Britain hit by freezing fog warning before nine-hour rain deluge forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is bracing itself for a freezing, wet and windy weekend with a nine-hour stretch of heavy rain on the cards.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as freezing fog is set to develop across parts of south-east England on Thursday night.

Visibility is likely to fall below 100 metres in places, the forecaster said, and a few patches of ice could form on untreated surfaces before clearing on Friday morning.

open image in gallery East Sussex, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex are the areas affected by the weather warning ( Met Office )

Friday begins with more rain, coupled with strong gusty winds, moving in from the South West and spreading across the country through the day.

Up to 50mm of rainfall could fall in areas further north, and parts of eastern Scotland, which will be particularly wet, could surpass this level.

Coastal gales over 50mph will also develop in some places across the UK on Friday.

The Met Office warned that the latest spell of unsettled weather will likely cause travel disruption and flooding.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The UK will see further unsettled weather through the weekend and into next week.

“After a chilly start with the chance of some icy patches and fog in the south-east of England, wind and rain will move across the UK through Friday. It’ll be an unpleasant evening rush hour so do leave extra time if you’re out on the roads.”

open image in gallery Friday is expected to be a windy day with gusts over 50mph to hit the South West ( Met Office )

He added: “The highest rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday will be over high ground in south Wales, south-west England, Cumbria, south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland. 20 to 30mm of rain is likely in these areas, most of which will fall in around six to nine hours.

“Given how wet it has already been, the additional rainfall, especially in western areas, could lead to localised flooding and travel disruption.”

Sunday will see another band of rain moving north-eastwards across the country, but there is less of a chance there will be significant rainfall accumulations in any one place.

UK five-day forecast

Tonight:

Showers across Wales and southern England fade with cloud and rain becoming confined to northern England and Scotland. Fog developing in eastern England with frost forming under clear skies.

Friday:

Fog likely to last until the late morning with showers in the North West. Turning cloudier with more persistent rain in the West during the late afternoon and winds strengthen.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Brighter with blustery showers on Saturday, but the return of more rain on Sunday. A more settled spell for Monday with sunny spells, before turning unsettled again in the evening.