Fresh weather warning for parts of US as second ‘bomb cyclone’ nears

  • A powerful nor'easter is forecast to bring heavy snow, freezing temperatures, and a 'bomb cyclone' to the US Southeast and East Coasts this weekend, impacting 35 million people.
  • The storm is expected to intensify rapidly on Saturday night, delivering major winter weather from Georgia to Massachusetts, with some areas in the Carolinas potentially receiving over half a foot of snow.
  • Blizzard conditions are anticipated along coastal regions, including the Outer Banks, due to strong winds and snow, while coastal flooding is also a significant concern during high tides.
  • Record-breaking low temperatures are predicted for up to 18 states and Washington D.C., with Florida potentially experiencing Gulf of Mexico-effect snow.
  • Authorities are urging residents to prepare for widespread travel disruptions, power outages, and risks of frostbite and hypothermia, particularly in areas still recovering from previous storms.
