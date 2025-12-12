Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Threat to life’ warning issued by Met Office this weekend

Forecasters warn of possible power cuts and floods
Forecasters warn of possible power cuts and floods (Jacob King/PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy and persistent rain across parts of the UK this weekend, leading to potential flooding and travel disruption.
  • Areas most affected include western Scotland, north-west England, north Wales, and Northern Ireland, with over 100mm of rainfall possible and up to 200mm in Cumbria.
  • Forecasters warn of possible power cuts, communities being cut off by flooded roads, and potential "threats to life" from deep and fast-flowing rivers.
  • The Environment Agency anticipates significant surface water and river flooding impacts across northern England from Saturday through to Monday.
  • Conversely, the southern half of the UK is expected to experience dry and bright weather with much lighter winds over the weekend.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in