Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office confirms wintry forecast across the UK

Storm Benjamin lashes Granille, France
  • Much of the UK is forecast to experience rain and wintry conditions on Sunday, coinciding with the clocks going back.
  • A band of cloud and rain will move in from the northwest throughout Sunday, gradually sweeping across the country and reaching the southeast by early evening.
  • Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst explained that showers will be frequent in the west, with the weather system sinking southeastward during the day.
  • Temperatures are expected to remain chilly, ranging from approximately 8C to 12C across the UK.
  • The Met Office outlook for early next week predicts continued “changeable” weather with further rain or showers, particularly in the northwest, while the southeast will be driest.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in