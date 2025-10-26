Met Office confirms wintry forecast across the UK
- Much of the UK is forecast to experience rain and wintry conditions on Sunday, coinciding with the clocks going back.
- A band of cloud and rain will move in from the northwest throughout Sunday, gradually sweeping across the country and reaching the southeast by early evening.
- Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst explained that showers will be frequent in the west, with the weather system sinking southeastward during the day.
- Temperatures are expected to remain chilly, ranging from approximately 8C to 12C across the UK.
- The Met Office outlook for early next week predicts continued “changeable” weather with further rain or showers, particularly in the northwest, while the southeast will be driest.