Weather warning issued for parts of UK as snow forecast
- A cold weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday morning until next Friday morning.
- The Met Office forecasts widespread cold conditions, snow, and ice across the UK, with temperatures potentially dropping to minus 7C.
- This significant change follows a period of above-average temperatures, with a brisk northerly wind expected to create a marked wind chill.
- The UK Health Security Agency issued the alert, covering regions including the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
- RAC warns of increased breakdown volumes due to slippery roads from freezing temperatures and fallen leaves, advising drivers to monitor forecasts.