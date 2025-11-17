Cold weather warning in force with snow and ice ahead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cold weather warning is coming into force, with warnings of snow and ice as temperatures plummet.

Widespread cold conditions and some wintry hazards are expected across the country this week.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday.

The alert is in place from 8am until 8am next Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Snow and ice are possible after what has been a spell of above-average temperatures, the Met Office said.

The UK recorded its coldest night since March on Saturday when temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK.

“This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as minus 7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

“Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill.

“This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures. People should keep an eye on the forecast in their area as it is possible warnings may be issued for snow and ice at times.”

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “There’s potential for freezing temperatures to make roads hit by heavy rain very slippery with a chance of ice.

“We expect breakdown volumes to be around 10% higher than what’s normal for this time of year, which equates to around 1,000 more people needing our help each day.

“Normal indicators of autumn, like fallen leaves on the road, can also become very hazardous in icy conditions as they create an extra layer between tyres and the road surface, increasing the likelihood of skidding.”