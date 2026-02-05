Moment police dog takes a break to enjoy snow day fun
- Footage released by Toronto Police shows Beaux, a narcotics and firearms detection dog, enjoying a snow day in Canada.
- The police dog is seen enthusiastically jumping and tunnelling through a deep blanket of snow.
- Officers highlighted the importance of play for working dogs, especially during heavy snowfall.
- The playful display followed a record single-day snowfall of 56cm in Toronto last week.
- The severe weather led to the cancellation of over 500 flights at the city's main airport.
