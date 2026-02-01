Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Part of US gets heaviest snowfall in 20 years as bomb cyclone hits

(AP)
  • A winter storm intensified into a bomb cyclone, bringing powerful winds and exceptionally heavy snow to parts of the Southeast coast.
  • North Carolina experienced significant snowfall, with Charlotte recording 11 inches, its heaviest in over two decades, and areas in the Smoky Mountains receiving over 20 inches.
  • The storm caused widespread disruption, including over 150,000 power outages, hundreds of flight cancellations, and dangerous icy conditions on roads.
  • Brutal, sub-freezing temperatures and strong wind gusts have spread across the South, making snow removal difficult due to limited resources.
  • Authorities, including North Carolina's Department of Transportation, urged residents to stay home due to the hazardous travel conditions, with lingering icy impacts expected throughout the week.
