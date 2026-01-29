Millions of households face hike in water bills from April
- Households across England and Wales will see their water bills increase by an average of 5.4 per cent from April, equating to an additional £33 annually.
- Water UK stated the rise is essential to fund a £20 billion investment between 2026 and 2027, aimed at bolstering water supplies and tackling sewage discharge into rivers and seas.
- The increase follows public outrage over widespread water pollution and comes after regulator Ofwat sanctioned water companies to raise bills by 36 per cent between 2025 and 2030.
- Consumer groups, including the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), have warned that customers are impatient for change and need to see compelling evidence that their money is being well spent, noting a significant rise in affordability complaints.
- While some regions face higher increases, water companies and Ofwat highlight expanded support for over two million struggling households and outline targets for infrastructure improvements and reduced sewage spills.