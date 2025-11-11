Government to reconsider controversial Waspi women compensation decision
- Ministers are to reconsider the decision not to award compensation to the Waspi women, as announced by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden.
- The original decision, made by Liz Kendall last December, denied compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was equalised with men.
- This reconsideration is prompted by new evidence that was not available when the initial decision was made.
- The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman had recommended compensation of up to £2,950 per woman, potentially costing £10.5 billion, due to poor communication regarding pension age changes.
- Mr McFadden clarified that while the decision is being retaken, it does not guarantee that the government will ultimately award financial redress.