Government denies state pension compensation for 3.8 million Waspi women

Diane Abbott's seven-word Starmer snub over PM's Waspi decision
  • Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden has announced that approximately 3.8 million Waspi women will not receive compensation for state pension changes.
  • The government reviewed the decision after a new document emerged, but upheld its previous conclusion against compensation.
  • Mr McFadden apologised for the delay in sending individual letters about state pension age changes but said that women did not suffer direct financial loss from this communication issue.
  • He said that the issue of compensation was not for past policy decisions regarding the state pension age increase, but rather for how these changes were communicated.
  • The decision comes despite a previous pledge by Labour to compensate women whose retirement plans were affected by the state pension age rising from 60 to 66.
