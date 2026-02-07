Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Washington Post CEO suddenly quits days after mass layoffs

WaPo Cuts Staff By A Third
  • William Lewis is stepping down as CEO and publisher of The Washington Post, announcing his departure in a staff memo on Saturday.
  • His resignation comes after the newspaper recently cut approximately 300 staff members, a decision Lewis stated was necessary for the Post's sustainable future.
  • Lewis thanked Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, for his support and leadership during his tenure.
  • Jeff D'Onofrio, the current Chief Financial Officer and former CEO of Tumblr, will take over as acting publisher and CEO immediately.
  • Reporters at the Post had not heard from Lewis during or after the layoff announcement earlier in the week, though he was seen at a pre-Super Bowl event.
