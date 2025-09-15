‘Chaos’ for tourists as hundreds of airport workers go on strike

Security control staff at Spain’s Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport have commenced an "indefinite" strike, leading to significant disruption.

The industrial action, which began on 14 September, involves about 800 workers from the private security company Trablisa.

The strike is a result of a breakdown in negotiations concerning pay, working conditions, and workloads.

Passengers have reported extensive queues, some lasting up to 90 minutes, and "chaos" at Terminal 4, causing some to miss their flights.

Airlines, including Iberia, are advising travellers to arrive at Madrid–Barajas earlier than usual to account for potential delays.