Mistakenly released prisoner hands himself in – but second man still wanted

William ‘Billy’ Smith told ITV News that he was handing himself back in
William ‘Billy’ Smith told ITV News that he was handing himself back in (ITV News)
  • Billy Smith, 35, who was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on 3 November, has surrendered himself back to the prison.
  • Surrey Police confirmed the cancellation of their appeal for Smith after he handed himself in to HMP Wandsworth.
  • Police are still searching for Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, an Algerian national also mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth on 29 October.
  • Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones has summoned prison chiefs for an urgent meeting to address the errors in prisoner releases.
  • Digital experts are being deployed to overhaul the "archaic" paper-based system for prisoner records, which the minister deemed unacceptable.
