33-year-old woman arrested for ‘putting razor blades in Walmart bread’
- Camille Benson, 33, from Texas, has been charged with attempted mayhem in Biloxi, Mississippi.
- She is accused of embedding razor blades and a fishing hook into loaves of bread and muffins at multiple Walmart stores.
- Reports of tampered bakery products began earlier this month, with razor blades found after customer complaints and staff investigations.
- Benson was identified through surveillance photos and arrested on Tuesday, though a motive for her actions remains unknown.
- Walmart has removed all potentially affected products and advised customers who purchased bakery items from the Biloxi stores to inspect them and seek a refund.