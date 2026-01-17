Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

History made as US state sees first female governor sworn in

Abigail Spanberger thanks women who 'forged her path' to first female Governor of Virginia in victory speech
  • Abigail Spanberger made history by being sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor on Saturday, ending centuries of male leadership in the state’s highest office.
  • A Democrat, Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to succeed Governor Glenn Youngkin.
  • The day also saw Ghazala R Hashmi become the first Muslim woman to hold statewide office in the US as lieutenant governor, and Jay Jones sworn in as Virginia’s first Black attorney general.
  • Spanberger, a former CIA case officer and member of Congress, is the state’s 75th governor, marking a historic first since Virginia became a commonwealth in 1776.
  • Her choice to wear all white for the inauguration is interpreted as a potential tribute to the women’s suffrage movement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in