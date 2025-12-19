Vinette Robinson backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign: ‘Running away is not the way out’
- Actor Vinette Robinson has publicly backed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign.
- The campaign aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing in the UK annually.
- Robinson emphasised that for some young people, running away might seem like the only option, but it often leads to risk rather than safety.
- The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, is fundraising to launch a new vital service.
- This new service is designed to provide young people in crisis with someone to trust, someone to listen, and a path to safety.