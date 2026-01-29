Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan admits 26 new sex offences

Moment paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan arrested by police
  • Nursery worker Vincent Chan has pleaded guilty to 26 new sexual offences, bringing his total admitted crimes to 52.
  • The 45-year-old molested girls aged three and four at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead, north London, often during naptime.
  • His new admissions include filming himself upskirting children in a classroom and taking indecent photographs.
  • Police also discovered images of Chan exposing himself in a classroom in 2017 and videos depicting a solo sex act.
  • Chan, who also downloaded thousands of indecent images of children, will be sentenced on 12 February for all offences.
