Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Devastating floods leave at least 90 dead in Vietnam with many still missing

Dozens killed in intense flooding in Vietnam
  • Intense rainfall and subsequent flooding in south and central Vietnam have resulted in at least 90 deaths and 12 people missing.
  • The disaster has inundated over 235,000 homes, ruined 80,000 hectares of crops, and caused economic losses estimated at £270 million across five provinces.
  • Dak Lak province was the worst-hit, accounting for over 60 fatalities, with rainfall exceeding 1.9m and rivers rising past historic highs.
  • Military, police and naval units have been deployed for rescue operations and aid delivery, utilising helicopters and drones to reach isolated communities.
  • The Prime Minister has allocated £16 million in immediate support for the most affected provinces, as scientists warn of increased extreme weather due to climate change.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in