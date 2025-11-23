Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vietnam floods leave at least 90 dead as country hit by record rain

The death toll from major flooding in Vietnam has risen to 90, with 12 people still missing, the environment ministry said on 23 November 2025
The death toll from major flooding in Vietnam has risen to 90, with 12 people still missing, the environment ministry said on 23 November 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Intense rainfall and widespread flooding across south and central Vietnam have caused at least 90 deaths and left 12 people missing.
  • Over 235,000 homes were inundated and 80,000 hectares of crops ruined, leading to estimated economic losses of up to £270 million.
  • Dak Lak province bore the brunt of the disaster, recording over 60 fatalities and experiencing rainfall exceeding 1.9 metres, levels not seen since 1993.
  • Military, police, and naval units were deployed for rescue operations and aid delivery, utilising helicopters and drones to reach isolated communities.
  • The Prime Minister allocated £16 million in immediate support, as scientists warn that human-driven climate change is intensifying Vietnam's exposure to such extreme weather events.
