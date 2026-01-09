Child among three missing as ‘catastrophic’ wildfires tear through Australian town
- Bushfires are tearing through parts of Victoria, Australia, under "catastrophic" conditions, with around 40 fires burning across the state.
- A man, woman, and child are missing after their house was destroyed in Longwood East, as temperatures reached up to 46C.
- Over 90,000 homes across Victoria are without power due to damaging winds, extreme heat, and active bushfires disrupting the electricity network.
- Authorities have issued "leave immediately" warnings for residents in fire-prone areas, including those previously devastated by the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.
- Experts warn that extreme heat is rapidly drying vegetation, increasing fire risk, with a forecast wind change and potential dry lightning expected to worsen conditions.