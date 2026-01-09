Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Child among three missing as ‘catastrophic’ wildfires tear through Australian town

Aerials show extent of destruction from bushfires in Australia's Victoria state
  • Bushfires are tearing through parts of Victoria, Australia, under "catastrophic" conditions, with around 40 fires burning across the state.
  • A man, woman, and child are missing after their house was destroyed in Longwood East, as temperatures reached up to 46C.
  • Over 90,000 homes across Victoria are without power due to damaging winds, extreme heat, and active bushfires disrupting the electricity network.
  • Authorities have issued "leave immediately" warnings for residents in fire-prone areas, including those previously devastated by the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.
  • Experts warn that extreme heat is rapidly drying vegetation, increasing fire risk, with a forecast wind change and potential dry lightning expected to worsen conditions.
