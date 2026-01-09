Australia bushfires latest: Three missing as ‘catastrophic’ wildfires hit Victoria town ‘like a bomb’
Several properties have been destroyed, and police said a man, woman and child remain unaccounted for
Three people, including a child, are missing after bushfires tore through parts of Victoria under “catastrophic” conditions, destroying homes and forcing emergency warnings across south-eastern Australia.
Around 40 fires were burning across Victoria, driven by a severe heatwave and damaging winds, as extreme heat and strong winds fuelled dangerous fire behaviour.
Several properties have been destroyed, and police said a man, woman and child remain unaccounted for after a house burned down in Longwood East.
Fire officials warned the situation could worsen, with dozens of towns under threat. Victoria and South Australia were placed on high alert, with total fire bans declared and large areas given “catastrophic” or “extreme” fire danger ratings – the most severe warning level.
Describing the damage from Longwood fire, Country Fire Authority captain George Noye told ABC Radio:“The town’s been impacted severely. The main street looks like a bomb’s gone off.”
Authorities urged residents in fire-prone areas to leave immediately, warning that staying could cost lives.
At least 10 homes destroyed as Longwood bushfire leaves streets ‘like a bomb’s gone off’
A bushfire burning near Longwood has scorched nearly 36,000 hectares and destroyed at least ten homes in the small town of Ruffy, as authorities warn conditions are worsening.
“Victorians should brace themselves for more property loss or worse,” Jason Heffernan, chief officer of the Country Fire Authority, told ABC.
“The conditions were extreme yesterday. They’re catastrophic today,” he said.
Ruffy CFA captain George Noye said the town had been severely affected.
“The main street looks like a bomb’s gone off, we’ve lost a school,” he told the ABC Radio.
“Some properties have lost everything. They’ve lost their livelihoods, they’ve lost their shearing sheds, livestock, just absolutely devastating.
“But thankfully, at the moment, no lives have been lost.”
Emergency services have urged people in fire-prone areas to leave early, warning that conditions could deteriorate further through the day.
