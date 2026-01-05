32 officials killed in US attack on Venezuela, Cuba says
- Cuba confirmed the deaths of 32 Cuban officers in Venezuela during an American military operation, marking the first official acknowledgement of these fatalities.
- The Cuban government announced two days of mourning for the personnel, who were on a mission for the Venezuelan government, the precise nature of which remains undisclosed.
- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by American forces in Caracas and is scheduled to appear in a U.S. court on charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy.
- Donald Trump stated that many Cubans were killed in the operation and threatened further military action if Venezuela does not cooperate with U.S. demands regarding its oil industry and drug trafficking.
- The U.S. action has drawn international concern, with many countries and the U.N. Security Council questioning the legality of seizing a foreign head of state.