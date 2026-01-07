US military says it has seized second Venezuela-linked oil tanker
- The US apprehended a second sanctioned vessel in international waters on Wednesday morning.
- The operation was a coordinated effort by the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security.
- Sources identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged supertanker M Sophia, which is currently under sanctions.
- The M Sophia had departed from Venezuelan waters in early January, transporting Venezuelan oil to China.
- It follows US forces successfully seizing the Venezuela-linked oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic after a two-week pursuit.