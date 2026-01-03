US say Maduro will ‘face justice’ as Venezuela ‘demand proof of life’ after capture
- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by US forces, American officials confirmed.
- US President Donald Trump earlier said Maduro was taken out of the country after strikes.
- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau added Maduro would "finally face justice for his crimes."
- The Venezuelan government confirmed the capture, but Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated the location of Maduro and his wife is unknown, saying: "We demand proof of life."
- Iran has condemned the attack on Venezuela as a “blatant violation of it’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.