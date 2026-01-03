Trump says Venezuela president Maduro ‘captured’ after ‘large scale’ US attack
- Donald Trump has claimed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been "captured and flown out of the country", confirming the US launched an attack.
- In a Truth Social post, the US president stated: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."
- He added: "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement."
- Mr Trump announced a press conference for 11 am at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
- The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has also banned US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over "ongoing military activity" after the explosions in Caracas.