US accused of ‘military aggression’ after explosions heard in Venezuela
- Venezuela has accused the United States of launching an attack after at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were observed in its capital, Caracas.
- Residents in various neighbourhoods rushed into the streets as smoke billowed from blasts around 2 am.
- The Venezuelan government stated that civilian and military installations in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira were targeted.
- It condemned the "military aggression" by the US, claiming the attack’s goal was to "take possession of Venezuelan oil and minerals".
- The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though a US official told Reuters that strikes were indeed being conducted in Venezuela.