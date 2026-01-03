Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US accused of ‘military aggression’ after explosions heard in Venezuela

Venezuela shaken by series of explosions in capital Caracas
  • Venezuela has accused the United States of launching an attack after at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were observed in its capital, Caracas.
  • Residents in various neighbourhoods rushed into the streets as smoke billowed from blasts around 2 am.
  • The Venezuelan government stated that civilian and military installations in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira were targeted.
  • It condemned the "military aggression" by the US, claiming the attack’s goal was to "take possession of Venezuelan oil and minerals".
  • The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though a US official told Reuters that strikes were indeed being conducted in Venezuela.
