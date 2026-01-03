Venezuela latest: Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in capital Caracas
At least seven explosions heard in early hours of Saturday morning
At least seven explosions were heard in the early hours of Saturday morning as aircraft were seen flying low over Venezuela's capital.
People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets as smoke could be seen rising from the explosions in various areas of Caracas at around 2am.
It was not immediately clear what was behind the explosions.
“The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes in the distance,” said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker. “We felt like the air was hitting us.”
The blasts come at a time when the US military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats across Central and South America. US president Donald Trump has threatened for months that he could start ordering strikes on targets on Venezuelan soil.
The Trump administration confirmed it was aware of the reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, CBS reporterJennifer Jacobs posted on X, though the White House and Pentagon did not formally respond to requests for comment.
Venezuela blames Trump for strikes as huge explosions heard in capital
Venezuela has accused the United States of launching an attack after at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in it’s capital.
The Venezuelan government said attacks took place in Carazas, Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.
It said it rejected “military aggression” by the US, and said the goal of the attack is to “take possession of Venezuelan oil and minerals”.
The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Explosions come amid heightened US-Venezuelan tensions
The explosions come amid heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela.
US President Donald Trump had threatened for months that he could soon order strikes on targets on Venezuelan land, as the US military has been targeting over recent months boats they claim to be drug-smuggling.
The CIA was behind a drone strike last week at a docking area they say have been used by Venezuelan drug cartels in what was the first known direct operation on Venezuelan soil since the US began strikes on boats in September.
The country's President Nicolas Maduro also said in a pre-taped interview aired on Thursday that the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves.
Mr Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism in the US.
