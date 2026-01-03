What we know so far about US attack on Venezuela
- The US launched a "large-scale" strike against Venezuela on Saturday, with Donald Trump announcing the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
- At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported in Caracas and other regions around 2 am, targeting civilian and military installations.
- Trump cited narco-terrorism charges against Maduro, immigration concerns, and Venezuela's natural resources as reasons for the US actions.
- The Venezuelan government stated Maduro's whereabouts were unknown, urged citizens to protest, and accused the US of international piracy and attempting to plunder its resources.
- Russia and Iran condemned the US military action, calling it an act of armed aggression and a blatant violation of Venezuela's sovereignty.