No planes in Venezuela airspace as US strikes trigger explosions across nation
- Venezuelan airspace experienced a sudden absence of civilian and commercial aircraft early on Saturday, 3 January 2026.
- Multiple explosions were reported across Caracas and other regions, with residents noting at least seven detonations around 2 a.m. local time.
- Observations included low-flying aircraft and smoke visible near key military installations.
- Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed no identifiable air traffic above the country.
- Trump confirmed US strikes on the capital Caracas via a Truth Social post, announcing a successful large-scale operation, with a press conference scheduled for further details.