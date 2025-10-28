Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘CIA-funded false flag attack’ on US warship has been foiled, claims Venezuela

The USS Gravely destroyer
The USS Gravely destroyer
  • Venezuela claims to have foiled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack on the USS Gravely, alleging it was a ploy to spark a full military confrontation.
  • The Venezuelan government reported the arrest of four individuals linked to the alleged plot, which aimed to blame Caracas for an attack in the region.
  • The USS Gravely was docked in Trinidad and Tobago for joint exercises, prompting Venezuela to accuse Trinidad of aligning with a "war mongering agenda".
  • Donald Trump had earlier authorised covert operations in Venezuela and significantly increased the US military presence, including warships and jets, in the Caribbean Sea.
  • In response to these developments, Venezuela suspended energy agreements with Trinidad, citing "hostile" actions, amid escalating tensions and perceived US pressure on President Maduro.
