‘CIA-funded false flag attack’ on US warship has been foiled, claims Venezuela
- Venezuela claims to have foiled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack on the USS Gravely, alleging it was a ploy to spark a full military confrontation.
- The Venezuelan government reported the arrest of four individuals linked to the alleged plot, which aimed to blame Caracas for an attack in the region.
- The USS Gravely was docked in Trinidad and Tobago for joint exercises, prompting Venezuela to accuse Trinidad of aligning with a "war mongering agenda".
- Donald Trump had earlier authorised covert operations in Venezuela and significantly increased the US military presence, including warships and jets, in the Caribbean Sea.
- In response to these developments, Venezuela suspended energy agreements with Trinidad, citing "hostile" actions, amid escalating tensions and perceived US pressure on President Maduro.