Vaping is now more popular than smoking

Disposable vapes ban to come into force in bid to improve health and cut litter
  • New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that the number of people vaping in Britain has, for the first time, exceeded the number of traditional cigarette smokers.
  • In 2024, 10 per cent of adults aged 16 and over in Great Britain reported using e-cigarettes daily or occasionally, compared to 9.1 per cent who smoke traditional cigarettes.
  • This represents a significant shift from 2014, when 18.8 per cent of British adults smoked and only 3.7 per cent used vapes.
  • The ONS data indicates an increase in vaping among women, with 10 per cent reporting use in 2024, while the proportion of men who vape decreased to 10.1 per cent.
  • Daily e-cigarette use was most prevalent among 25 to 49-year-olds, with 6.7 per cent of the 16 and over population reporting daily use, and 2.7 per cent of never-smokers also using vapes.
