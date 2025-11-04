Vaping is now more popular than smoking
- New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that the number of people vaping in Britain has, for the first time, exceeded the number of traditional cigarette smokers.
- In 2024, 10 per cent of adults aged 16 and over in Great Britain reported using e-cigarettes daily or occasionally, compared to 9.1 per cent who smoke traditional cigarettes.
- This represents a significant shift from 2014, when 18.8 per cent of British adults smoked and only 3.7 per cent used vapes.
- The ONS data indicates an increase in vaping among women, with 10 per cent reporting use in 2024, while the proportion of men who vape decreased to 10.1 per cent.
- Daily e-cigarette use was most prevalent among 25 to 49-year-olds, with 6.7 per cent of the 16 and over population reporting daily use, and 2.7 per cent of never-smokers also using vapes.