Fashion icon Valentino Garavani dies aged 93
- Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has passed away at the age of 93 in Rome.
- Garavani founded his eponymous luxury fashion house in Rome in 1960, which quickly became a leading 'maison de haute couture'.
- His notable works included designing the wedding gown for Jacqueline Kennedy's marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968.
- The Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti confirmed his death and announced details for his lying in state and funeral in Rome.
- Born in 1932, Garavani developed an early fascination with fashion, studying in Paris before establishing his own successful brand.