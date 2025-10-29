Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

22-year-old man charged with murder after triple stabbing in Uxbridge

Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge
Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge (Ben Whitley/PA)
  • Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst in Uxbridge.
  • Mr Broadhurst, a local binman, was attacked while walking his dog on Midhurst Gardens on Monday night.
  • Dawood faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon, and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
  • The accused, an Afghan national, entered the UK in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022.
  • Around 100 locals gathered for a silent tribute to Mr Broadhurst, who was described as a “very gentle and peaceful” man.
